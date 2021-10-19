ATOR named the country – the leader in vaccine tours among Russians :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Darko Vojinovic / AP



The largest number of vaccine tours for Russians were sold to Serbia, said Maya Lomidze, executive director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

“Those tourists who do not want to wait for this [одобрения российской вакцины от COVID-19 «Спутник V»], they go on vaccine tours, are vaccinated with already recognized vaccines – this, I think, is no longer news to anyone. Such tours are sold in several directions. The most massive direction in this segment is Serbia so far, ”Lomidze said.

She noted that the demand for vaccine tours is not very high. “These are not millions of tourists, of course, this demand is not very high, but it is there, and I think that it will definitely remain at least until the recognition of Sputnik V,” the director of ATOR added.

In September, ATOR already named Serbia as one of the countries where you can get vaccinated with vaccines recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO). In Serbia, drugs are available from the American company Pfizer, German BioNTech, Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca and Chinese Sinopharm, and vaccination is free.