Bastrykin instructed to check the actions of the investigator in the Leningrad region
2021-10-19T02: 40
2021-10-19T02: 40
2021-10-19T02: 45
incidents
Leningrad region
Vsevolozhsky district
Alexander Bastrykin
investigative committee of russia (cc rf)
Russia
MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered a repeated comprehensive examination of the criminal case on the death of a man in the Leningrad Region and ordered a procedural check against investigator Vladislav Megrelov, who was in charge of this case, according to the website of the Investigative Committee. After examining the case in the central office, it turned out that the deceased the man could not have been poisoned as a result of the concentration of gas formed during the reverse draft in the chimney, the pipe of which was incorrectly installed. “According to the investigation, in October 2020, the man, together with his son, arrived at his country house in the village of Hyazelki, Vsevolozhsky District, Leningrad Region The deceased turned on the gas boiler to heat the house and a little later lost consciousness and died before the ambulance arrived, and his 14-year-old son was taken to hospital with poisoning, “added on the agency’s website.
Leningrad region
Vsevolozhsky district
Russia
2021
