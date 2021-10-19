https://ria.ru/20211019/proverka-1755129799.html

Bastrykin instructed to check the actions of the investigator in the Leningrad region

Bastrykin instructed to check the actions of the investigator in the Leningrad Region – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021

Bastrykin instructed to check the actions of the investigator in the Leningrad region

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin instructed to conduct a repeated comprehensive examination of the criminal case on the death of a man in Leningrad RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021

2021-10-19T02: 40

2021-10-19T02: 40

2021-10-19T02: 45

incidents

Leningrad region

Vsevolozhsky district

Alexander Bastrykin

investigative committee of russia (cc rf)

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/09/1574120030_0:118:3072:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_6e6e062776adc1528d579fd35730c65f.jpg

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered a repeated comprehensive examination of the criminal case on the death of a man in the Leningrad Region and ordered a procedural check against investigator Vladislav Megrelov, who was in charge of this case, according to the website of the Investigative Committee. After examining the case in the central office, it turned out that the deceased the man could not have been poisoned as a result of the concentration of gas formed during the reverse draft in the chimney, the pipe of which was incorrectly installed. “According to the investigation, in October 2020, the man, together with his son, arrived at his country house in the village of Hyazelki, Vsevolozhsky District, Leningrad Region The deceased turned on the gas boiler to heat the house and a little later lost consciousness and died before the ambulance arrived, and his 14-year-old son was taken to hospital with poisoning, “added on the agency’s website.

https://ria.ru/20211019/ubiystvo-1755129346.html

Leningrad region

Vsevolozhsky district

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/09/1574120030_159-0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3065722d8d408d1dbc6fcd1a3dde059f.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, leningrad region, vsevolozhsky district, alexander bastrykin, investigative committee of russia (rf), russia