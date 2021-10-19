beauticians told what happened to the face of Tom Cruise

59-year-old Hollywood actor Tom Cruise appeared in public for the first time in a long time. The changes in Cruise’s appearance not only surprised his fans, but also aroused the interest of cosmetologists, who expressed their assumptions to the journalists of the British newspaper Daily Mail.

On October 10, Tom Cruise accompanied his adopted son, 26-year-old Connor, attended a baseball game at Oracle Park in San Francisco, where the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers played. Father and son sat on the podium among other spectators, but still attracted the attention of those present.

According to the founder of the Medispa network of cosmetology clinics, Nila Raji, which serves many high-ranking and famous people, Cruz abused fillers – gel preparations for non-surgical rejuvenation that help get rid of deep wrinkles.

“It looks like Tom was overly addicted to anti-wrinkle injections and subcutaneous fillers, which actually had an adverse effect on his appearance,” Raji suggests.

She pointed out that Cruz’s cheeks look toned, but too plump: “By pumping a lot of fillers into this area to restore the elasticity of the skin that is lost with age, Tom only achieved that his eyes were much smaller and his face began to resemble the face of a chipmunk. “

The director of dermatological clinics Cosmedics Ross Perry believes that Tom has dealt a “double blow” to his fans: he not only used the services of cosmetologists, but also gained excess weight. “Tom looks a lot different in his recent photographs, and I would guess it’s a combination of weight gain and subcutaneous fillers,” Perry commented.

Describing the area around the actor’s eyes, the specialist focused on the fact that the so-called “laugh lines” are too small, which also indicates the use of fillers. “Most people prefer to inject about 1 ml of filler to give the appearance a natural look. Looking at the photos of Cruise, I would say that he injected a lot more and now looks very unnatural,” Perry said.

The beautician also pointed out that, in addition to the cheeks, the cheekbone area under Cruise’s eyes also looks plump than it should be.

Perry’s colleague Dr. Esho added that the changes in the appearance of the star of the film “Mission Impossible” are the result of natural aging, no matter how the actor tries to preserve the outgoing youth.

“As we age, we lose volume in the middle of the face, and the elasticity of our skin decreases, so it sags and becomes flabby. We also notice an increase in fatty tissue in the lower part of the face. Tom has a little more volume around the chin and neck, which may be due to the increase adipose tissue in this area. This is completely natural, normal and will happen to most of us with age, “- stated the specialist.

Esho also noted that the actor, judging by his appearance, made injections in the cheeks in order to “lift” the face. And in order for such an intervention to be successful, the procedures must be carried out by highly qualified specialists, otherwise the swelling cannot be avoided, and the face will look like a pillow.

Connor and his older sister Bella were adopted by Tom Cruise during his 11-year marriage to Nicole Kidman. After the divorce of the actors, the children remained with their father, since they were followers of the Church of Scientology, like Tom Cruise.

Due to the fact that Nicole did not share this faith, the children stopped communicating with her. Now Connor lives in Florida and enjoys deep sea fishing, periodically showing trophies on his Instagram page. Bella, 28, settled in London with her husband Max Parker.