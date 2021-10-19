Belarus suspends routine medical care in polyclinics due to COVID-19

The Belarusian Ministry of Health has suspended the provision of routine medical care in polyclinics. This is due to the spread of the incidence of coronavirus in the republic.

As stated in the message published on the agency’s website, it is about conducting medical examinations, screening measures, performing physiotherapy procedures, providing rehabilitation assistance, providing planned dental care, as well as treatment in day care units.

The decision was made to improve the provision of medical care to patients with coronavirus infection in the country.

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with CNN that the country is more successful than the West in overcoming the pandemic. At the same time, he stressed that people in the republic are treated according to the protocols of the World Health Organization (WHO).

He also believes that in Western countries, the health care system is completely destroyed. But in Belarus it has survived and therefore doctors are more successful in treating the disease.

At the same time, the words about the bathhouse and vodka were a joke. We will remind, Lukashenka recently gave advice to patients with coronavirus – to drink a hundred grams of alcohol and go to the bathhouse.

Over the past day, 1,956 patients with COVID-19 have been registered in Belarus. A day earlier, there were 1,981 of them.