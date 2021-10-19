Belarusian Interior Ministry proposed to deprive refugees of citizenship

The head of a subdivision of the Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs came up with an initiative to deprive the citizens of Belarusians who fled from the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka. His words from an interview are quoted by the newspaper “SB. Belarus Segodnya”. The Belarusian service of Radio Liberty drew attention to this.

“People who fled our country, hate it and now work in the interests of Western countries, should not have the right to call themselves Belarusians,” said Vyacheslav Orlovsky, head of the department of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption, in an interview. According to him, this rule should apply not only to naturalized citizens, but also to citizens by birth.

“If they turned away from the country, why can’t the country turn away from them?”

Article 10 of the Belarusian constitution reads: “No one can be deprived of the citizenship of the Republic of Belarus.”