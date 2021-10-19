Binance and CME futures open interest rates hit all-time highs

With the price of bitcoin returning to levels above $ 60,000, open interest (OI) indicators on the Binance and CME exchanges have reached record values.

On October 17, OI on Binance surpassed $ 5.5 billion.

Data: Bybt.

Corresponding metric on a regulated platform CME reached $ 3.66 billion

Data: Bybt.

The OI of institutional players in the Commercial category has been growing significantly on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the past few months. They have longs over shorts.

Data: CFTC.

The revival is especially noticeable among institutions trading in micro-futures on bitcoin. However, they are dominated by short positions.

Data: CFTC.

Among major players in the Non-Commercial category and small investors (Nonreportable), shorts and longs traditionally prevail, respectively.

As a reminder, on October 15, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) “tacitly” approved the launch of the Bitcoin futures ETF from ProShares. Trading in new instruments is expected to start today, October 19.

