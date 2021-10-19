Binance burns its $ 640 million tokens again – Ministry of Finance

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance conducted a quarterly burning of internal Binance Coin tokens, in which 1.33 million BNB worth $ 639.4 million were destroyed, the exchange said.

Why is this exchange

Each quarter, Binance uses 20% of its profits to repurchase and burn Binance Coin tokens. This will continue until the altcoin emission is reduced by 50%, to 100 million.

In April 2021, Binance conducted its 15th own token burn, the largest in dollar terms. A total of 1.09 million BNB was burned with a total value of $ 595.3 million.As a result, the number of digital coins in circulation decreased to 169.4 million.

What is burning

Burning tokens is the destruction of a certain number of tokens to reduce their number in circulation. This method is used to combat inflation and increase the value of cryptocurrencies.

All coin burning operations are recorded on the blockchain as a transaction, so anyone can verify that the coins have been destroyed.

Binance Coin can be used to pay trading commissions on the Binance Exchange, as well as when conducting Exchange Offerings (IEOs) on the Binance Launchpad.

One of the reasons for its multiple growth in 2021 is called the development of the Binance Smart Chain network, which bypassed Ethereum in the number of daily transactions.