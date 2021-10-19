Bitcoin Bounces Record and Gazprom Impact By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Slowed more sharply than expected in the third quarter, with the industry ending the quarter on a weaker note. The data will be published later today. gave the clearest warning of an imminent rise in interest rates. climbed to an all-time high as regulators approached the first BTC ETF. Oil prices continued to rise, and prices in Europe rose sharply as Russia made it clear that it was not going to “turn on the taps” in November. Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, October 18th.

1. Slowdown in growth in China

In the third quarter, the Chinese economy slowed more than expected as a wave of Covid-related lockdowns disrupted activities in key sectors.

Annual gross domestic product growth slowed to 4.9% from 7.9% in the three months to June, as falling home sales and tighter credit conditions hit the real estate sector and pollution regulations prompted massive shutdowns in energy-intensive industries. At the same time, the locks have led to a decline in retail sales, despite a rebound in September when they were lifted.

On a quarterly basis, the economy grew just 0.2%, less than the 0.5% expected, with industrial production declining sharply towards the end of the quarter due to a deteriorating balance in the energy market.

2. Bitcoin is approaching a record level

Bitcoin approached a new all-time high, hitting $ 62,634 on Monday night. He is supported by the hope that the US Securities and Exchange Commission will formally approve at least two exchange-traded funds offering access to digital currency.

Such a move will instantly expand the access of both retail and institutional investors to BTC transactions. Although, by itself, it will not immediately affect the acceptance of a digital asset as a means of payment.

3. The US stock market will open at low levels

US equities are set to open the week cautiously in response to data from China, as well as in anticipation of a large number of quarterly reports due to be released this week.

However, the week starts off relatively calmly: the grocery chain Albertsons Companies (NYSE 🙂 as well as banks State street Corp (NYSE 🙂 and Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ 🙂 topped the shortlist of reporting companies.

So far, only industrial production for September is shown in the data calendar.

4. Bailey notes the short-term rate hike of the Bank of England

The European interest rate futures market got nervous after Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco – not one of the most aggressive members of the European Central Bank – admitted that inflationary expectations were higher than the ECB would like.

Short-term euro-denominated interest rate futures rose amid comments over growing speculation that the ECB would be reluctant to follow other central banks to begin lifting stimulus.

Interest rates in the UK jumped after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey issued his clearest warning of an imminent interest rate hike. Bailey told an audience of central bankers that the Bank “will have to act” to ensure inflation expectations do not weaken.

5. Oil has reached new highs; Gazprom (MCX 🙂 continues to put pressure on Europe

Crude oil prices continued to rise, ignoring the rather clear evidence that marginal buying in China is slowing along with the rest of the economy.

By 6:15 am ET, it was up 1.6% to $ 83.03 a barrel, while oil futures were up 1.2% to $ 85.84 a barrel.

At the same time in Europe, benchmark natural gas futures in the Netherlands jumped 11% after Russian gas concern Gazprom PAO (MCX 🙂 refused to supply additional gas through the Ukrainian pipeline system in November, further increasing pressure on the EU.

Written by Jeffrey Smith