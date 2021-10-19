bitcoin is officially listed on the New York Stock Exchange

Investors will be able to invest in futures contracts, but not directly in BTC. Access to assets will become more convenient, but financial risks will also appear.

On October 19, the Bitcoin cryptocurrency will be listed on the international New York Stock Exchange for the first time.

This is reported by The New York Times, citing ProShares.

For the first time, ProShares is launching an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) tied to Bitcoin called Bitcoin Strategy, or BITO. Thanks to this, investors will be able to access the cryptocurrency through any brokerage account without having to keep it in their own virtual wallet. It is assumed that with the help of BITO, brokers will mainly invest in futures contracts, rather than investing directly in bitcoins.

“1993 will be remembered for the first stock ETF, 2002 for the first bond ETF, and 2004 for the first gold ETF. 2021 will be remembered for the first cryptocurrency-pegged ETF,” ProShares CEO Michael Sapir said on the company’s website.

He added that investors interested in cryptocurrency often hesitate to trade it due to the lack of convenient access to these assets, because they still need to register accounts on the cryptocurrency exchange and link them to special wallets.

For about 10 years, financial companies have been seeking permission for Bitcoin ETFs in the United States, but their applications have been postponed or rejected by the Securities and Exchange Commission, many have not yet been considered. In July 2021, ProShares subsidiary ProFunds launched the first Bitcoin-related mutual fund in the United States.

As Jared Dillan, investment strategist at Mauldin Economics, writes in Bloomberg, many commodity investment funds are supported by futures, because physical storage of such commodities is not profitable. A classic example is the United States Oil Fund LP, which in 2002 tried to roll back futures contracts to avoid bankruptcy if oil depreciated. This is why Bitcoin ETFs in futures carry great risks. Another unpleasant moment is the cost of transferring contracts in a state of contango, when the price of contracts for the next months is higher than for the next one.

