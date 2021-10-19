Bitcoin officially entered the stock exchange – trading in shares of the Bitcoin Fund Bitcoin Strategy ETF began in the USA

Today on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) the world’s first trading in shares of a fund based on a cryptocurrency, namely bitcoin, has started. Writes about this Financial Times. The fund is called Bitcoin Strategy ETF, its launched under the ticker BITO on behalf of ProShares.

By words Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, Bitcoin Strategy ETF became one of the most popular funds at the start of the trading session. In the first 20 minutes, the volume of trading in ProShares shares exceeded $ 280 million. At the same time, it is noted that the appearance of a bitcoin fund on the exchange will make access to assets more convenient, but the risks in this case are higher, since trading is in futures, and not in the cryptocurrency itself.

In addition, the launch of the bitcoin fund seems to have strengthened the position of the cryptocurrency. After the start of trading Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the token rate rose to $ 63.2 thousand, after which it dropped slightly – to $ 62.6 thousand. The total daily price increase was less than 1%. True, bitcoin gained much more while investors were waiting for the very release of the first bitcoin fund on the exchange.

ProShares is not the only company that has applied for the registration of a bitcoin fund. Earlier, a similar application was sent by Grayscale Investments, but the Securities Commission (SEC) has not yet approved the application, so only accredited investors have access to the securities.