Boris Johnson says he is not a Sinophobe

Boris Johnson said that he is not a Sinophobe – Russia news today

Boris Johnson says he is not a Sinophobe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he is not a sinophobe (dislike for everything Chinese – ed.), speaking about Chinese investments in the economy

LONDON, October 19 – RIA Novosti. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was not a sinophobe when talking about Chinese investments in the British economy. He stressed that despite all the difficulties in bilateral relations, trade relations between the countries continue to expand. ” Despite all the difficult talks about the Dalai Lama, Hong Kong, the Uyghurs, we will continue to adhere to our point of view, our view, our trade relations with China have been expanding for a long time, and I think that they will always be in the same vein, ” Johnson said Britain-China relations began to deteriorate amid anti-government protests in Hong Kong in the summer and fall of 2019, Britain has repeatedly criticized the actions of the Chinese authorities against the demonstrators, and it also provides political asylum to Hong Kong anti-government activists. China views the British side’s actions as interference in internal affairs, further deteriorated by allegations of human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The UK, along with the EU, the US and Canada, imposed sanctions on Chinese officials, China responded with mirror measures. In July this year, the media reported that the UK government is considering ways to prevent the participation of the Chinese state nuclear energy company China General Nuclear (CGN) in all future British projects, including the construction of nuclear power plants in Essex and Suffolk counties. Also, Beijing’s initial measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan influenced the change in mood in London. Britain is also keen to limit its dependence on Chinese technology.

China

United Kingdom

2021

news

ru-RU

