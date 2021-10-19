Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of deliberately “delaying the battle” for child custody

The actress’s lawyer once again demanded that Judge John W. Oderkirk be removed from the case.





Legion- Media

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie











57-year-old Brad Pitt accuses 46-year-old Angelina Jolie of “deliberately delaying” their litigation over custody of their common children – 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. By a preliminary decision, Brad was granted joint custody two months ago. However, Angelina categorically disagrees with this outcome of the case. She applied for sole custody back in 2016.

Brad’s accusation was brought forward by his lawyer Theodore Butrus during a regular court hearing last Friday. Earlier, Angelina’s lawyer, Robert Olson, lobbied for the removal of private judge John W. Oderkirk from the case on the grounds that the judge was not impartial (in particular, Jolie filed documents that Judge Oderkirk did not find, they said that he had a professional relationship with one of Brad’s lawyers in August 2020). In previous court documents, Jolie argued that the judge had denied her “a fair trial by unduly excluding her evidence pertaining to the health, safety and well-being of children, as well as evidence critical to her argument.”

Brad Pitt’s lawyer is sure that the actress is simply taking time to wait for her children to come of age. In this case, the custody will no longer have to be divided. Insiders report that Pitt is extremely upset with this behavior of his ex-wife.

Brad and Angelina were legally married in 2014 and separated in 2016. The couple met while working on the action movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Their romance began against the backdrop of Brad’s breakup with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. Angelina was previously married to Johnny Lee Miller (1996-1999) and Billy Bob Thornton (2000-2003).