Brad Pitt himself performed 95% of the stunts on the set of the action movie

Stunt coordinator Greg Rementer, who starred Brad Pitt on Bullet Train, said the actor did 95 percent of the stunts himself.

In an interview with Vulture, Greg noted that the 57-year-old actor has minimized his replacement by a stuntman. “He did almost all the stunts himself, especially in the fight scenes. He is a natural athlete, he does everything very well, ”said Rementer.

Bullet Train is an adaptation of the novel by Japanese writer Kotaro Isaki, which tells the story of five hitmen who find themselves on a bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka. The project was announced in the summer of 2020 and filming began in October. The film is directed by David Leitch, who directed Deadpool: No Good Deeds and was involved in the creation of two parts of John Wick.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Zazie Bitz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Lady Gaga, Masi Oka and Sandra Bullock star in the film alongside Pitt.

In an interview, the stunt coordinator enthusiastically noted that he had never worked on a set where there were so many famous actors with excellent physical training. “They all do a great job with action scenes and bring something of their own to them,” said Greg.

