Brazilian Navy ship crashes into bridge in Ecuador

The training sailing ship of the Brazilian Navy Cisne Branco ("White Swan") crashed into a pedestrian bridge over the Guayas River in the ecuadorian province of the same name

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The Brazilian naval training sailing vessel Cisne Branco (White Swan) crashed into a pedestrian bridge over the Guayas River in the ecuadorian province of the same name, according to the press service of the Ecuadorian Navy. 12:30 pm local time on the Guayas River when the Brazilian sailing ship Cisne Branco is moored, “the Ecuadorian Navy said on Twitter. The Brazilian ship crashed into a drawbridge, according to Infobae, citing a Navy statement. The Ecuadorian Navy dispatched a tug that sank during the operation. Danilo Espinosa, the captain of the port of Guayaquil, the capital of Guayas province, has ordered measures to be taken to prevent pollution of the river. In a statement, the sailing vessel will be transferred to the yacht club, where it will undergo a technical inspection. According to Espinosa, no one was involved during the incident. Suffered. Checking the reasons for what happened.

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The training sailing ship of the Brazilian Navy Cisne Branco (“White Swan”) crashed into a pedestrian bridge over the Guayas River in the Ecuadorian province of the same name, the press service of the Ecuadorian Navy said.
“The personnel of the port of Guayaquil have taken a number of established measures due to a maritime accident that occurred on Monday at 12:30 local time on the Guayas River when the Brazilian sailing vessel Cisne Branco was unmoored,” the Ecuadorian Navy said in Twitter
According to the news portal Infobae, citing a statement from the Navy, the Brazilian ship crashed into a drawbridge.

It is noted that a tugboat was sent to the aid of the Brazilian sailing ship of the Ecuadorian Navy, which sank during the operation. Danilo Espinosa, captain of the port of Guayaquil, the capital of Guayas province, ordered measures to be taken to prevent pollution of the river.

The statement says the sailing vessel will be transferred to the yacht club for a technical inspection.

No one was injured during the incident, Espinosa said. Checking the reasons for what happened.

