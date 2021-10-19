Britain announced its dissatisfaction with the responses of Russia in the case of Navalny in the OPCW :: Politics :: RBK

Britain accused Russia of “trying to evade responsibility” for the incident with Navalny. Earlier, 45 countries transferred questions to Moscow on what happened to the oppositionist, Russia initiated a counter request

Preparation for transportation of Alexei Navalny

(Photo: Maja Hitij / Getty Images)



Great Britain remained dissatisfied with Russia’s answers to questions from 45 countries on the case of the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny within the OPCW, the country’s permanent mission to the organization said in a statement.

“The UK rejects the statements made by Russia in Note Verbale 44. The UK views these statements as an attempt by Russia to evade responsibility for the chemical attack on Navalny,” the document says.

According to the British Permanent Mission to the OPCW, Russia “refused to investigate the poisoning of a Russian citizen with chemical weapons and improbably claims that it primarily depends on receiving information from other countries.”

In the letter, the UK also answered a question from Russia about the role of Maria Pevchikh, an employee of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia), who accompanied Navalny to Berlin and has British citizenship. London responded that the role of the Singers in Navalny’s team is clear from media reports.

When asked by Russia about the bottle on which traces of the chemicals were found, the UK responded that it “fully trusts” Germany when handling material evidence and the conclusions made in the course of their research.