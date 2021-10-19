Cars with the most comfortable seats named :: Autonews

American analytical company JD Power has compiled a rating of new cars with the most comfortable seats. Among the models of the mass segment, the highest marks were given to cars of the brands Hyundai, Honda and Nissan.

As part of the study, experts interviewed about 111 thousand drivers who purchased or leased a new car and drove it for 90 days from February to July 2021. The ranking is based on the number of seat comfort complaints per 100 vehicles of a particular make and model.

In the mass segment of compact cars, the Hyundai Elantra sedan of the new generation received the smallest average number of complaints – 5.7 complaints for every 100 cars. The second and third places in this category were taken by the Honda Civic and Volkswagen Golf with 7.5 and 7.8 points, respectively.

Among compact crossovers, the winner was the Nissan Rogue (in Russia the model is sold under the name X-Trail), which also showed the best result in the overall standings – 4.2 points. In its category, he beat the Ford Mustang Mach-E (7.0 points) and Honda CR-V (7.1 points) electric cars.

Among midsize and large crossovers, the best performance was recorded by the Chevrolet Blazer (6.1 points), Hyundai Palisade (6.4 points) and Nissan Murano (7.1 points). In the premium car category, victory went to the Porsche 718 Cayman / Boxster sports car, the Lexus RC coupe and convertible (4.7 points) and the Genesis G90 big sedan (4.9 points).

JD Power noted a trend towards improving the quality of leatherette seats – the level of driver satisfaction with car seats with artificial materials has increased significantly in recent years.