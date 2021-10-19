Celebrity couples whose love inspires summer 2021

We tell about the stars who inspire with their love during the hot season

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck













“Bennifer” is one of the most iconic couples at the turn of the second millennium: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dated between 2002 and 2004 before separating for 17 years. Now, on the 52nd birthday of the singer, a celebrity officially confirmed the resumption of the romance by posting a joint photo to Instagram. During their so far short reunion, Jen and Ben managed to arrange romantic weekend in Miami , change things , look out for a common house and organize grand journey along the Mediterranean coast on a mega yacht. Ahead – possible debut of the pair at the ball of the Costume Institute Met Gala.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky have long provoked rumors about a romance: either celebrities were caught at joint lunches by the paparazzi, or they themselves shared common pictures (taken, however, for advertising purposes). In May, they finally confirmed the affair. A $ AP Rocky did a great interview in which called Riri “the love of life” … Moreover, the rapper mentioned that his new songs are inspired by an affair with a Barbados singer. Their love turned out to be fruitful for the work of Rihanna, who, judging by the pictures of reporters, for the first time in 6 years started shooting new clips … This means that R9 (as the fans called the future album of the singer) is just around the corner.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber’s relationship developed rapidly: just a couple of months after the couple announced an affair in 2018, they got engaged and soon got married. Three years later, the Bieber couple still do not hide their feelings in public and continue to delight fans with spectacular exits. This summer they managed to demonstrate paired outfits for sailing trips, visits to the president and charity parties.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham

Like the iconic early 2000s couple formed by David and Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are a true power couple. Starting dating in 2019, celebrities soon proved that they were united not only by romance, but also by a common sense of style. Nicola and Brooklyn often go out in pairs, from casual blue jeans with a white tee to evening cocktail looks. In addition, Beckham Jr. has bride eye tattoo … By the way, their grandiose wedding (to which, according to rumors, even representatives of the royal family will be invited) will not have long to wait: the lovers plan to arrange a celebration early next year.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

The relationship between the former One Direction frontman and the star of the movie “Time” became one of the main sensations of 2021. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on the set of Don’t Worry, Sunshine (by the way, the actress’s directorial project), and very soon become completely inseparable … The latest event in the chronicle of the love story of celebrities was a romantic vacation in the town of Porto Ercole in Tuscany, where attentive fans caught them during leisurely Italian dinners with aperol and cozy walks along the promenade.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The Kardashian-Jenner family has never been hypocritical, but the romance of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker is an extravaganza even for reality stars. Their relationship began with friendship: older sister Kim and drummer Blink-182 have known each other for several years. They starred together in several episodes of The Kardashian Family and got into the paparazzi’s lenses while walking around Los Angeles with Courtney’s children. Couple relationship grew into romantic at the end of last year, and this summer reached their climax in the form of ultra-sexy joint pictures on Instagram. Kardashian and Barker look so happy that they seem to soon decide to go down the aisle. For Courtney, who celebrated her 42nd birthday in April, this would be the first time.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

