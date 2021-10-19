China tests monolithic solid-propellant rocket engine

https://ria.ru/20211019/kitay-1755146475.html
BEIJING, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Experts from the China Corporation of Space Science and Technology (CASC) successfully tested the world’s largest-thrust monolithic solid-propellant rocket engine on Tuesday, CASC said. using various advanced technologies. As noted in the corporation, the successful testing indicates significant progress by Chinese specialists in the development of solid-propellant rocket engines, which is important for the further development of heavy launch vehicles. Currently, the corporation pointed out, CASC specialists are conducting research in the development of a five-section rocket engine with a diameter of 3.5 meters with a maximum thrust of more than 1,000 tons At the end of December last year, China successfully tested the country’s most powerful three-section solid-fuel rocket engine for civilian use, the length of which is 11.6 meters, diameter – 3.2 meters. As the CASC noted at the time, powerful sectional rocket engines are needed to implement a number of China’s ambitious space exploration programs, including a manned flight to the moon.
BEIJING, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Specialists from the China Corporation of Space Science and Technology (CASC) on Tuesday successfully tested the world’s most powerful monolithic solid-propellant rocket engine, CASC said.
The 500-ton engine has a diameter of 3.5 meters and was independently developed and manufactured by CASC using various advanced technologies.
As noted in the corporation, the successful testing demonstrates the significant progress of Chinese specialists in the development of solid-propellant rocket engines, which is important for the further development of heavy-class launch vehicles.
Currently, the corporation pointed out, CASC specialists are conducting research on the development of a five-section rocket engine with a diameter of 3.5 meters with a maximum thrust of more than 1,000 tons.
