https://ria.ru/20211019/kitay-1755146475.html

China tests monolithic solid-propellant rocket engine

China has tested a monolithic solid-propellant rocket engine – Russia news today

China tests monolithic solid-propellant rocket engine

Specialists from the China Corporation of Space Science and Technology (CASC) on Tuesday successfully tested a monolithic solid-propellant rocket engine with … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

2021-10-19T09: 46

2021-10-19T09: 46

2021-10-19T09: 46

in the world

China

space – ria science

moon

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/17/1574764236_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4031517d7247f7eaddb3470f7ff5dbf8.jpg

BEIJING, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Experts from the China Corporation of Space Science and Technology (CASC) successfully tested the world’s largest-thrust monolithic solid-propellant rocket engine on Tuesday, CASC said. using various advanced technologies. As noted in the corporation, the successful testing indicates significant progress by Chinese specialists in the development of solid-propellant rocket engines, which is important for the further development of heavy launch vehicles. Currently, the corporation pointed out, CASC specialists are conducting research in the development of a five-section rocket engine with a diameter of 3.5 meters with a maximum thrust of more than 1,000 tons At the end of December last year, China successfully tested the country’s most powerful three-section solid-fuel rocket engine for civilian use, the length of which is 11.6 meters, diameter – 3.2 meters. As the CASC noted at the time, powerful sectional rocket engines are needed to implement a number of China’s ambitious space exploration programs, including a manned flight to the moon.

https://ria.ru/20210825/kosmos-1747168688.html

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210730/kosmos-1743561495.html

China

moon

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/17/1574764236_164-0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7673079f54c419f3ef12b6a74c848cec.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, china, space – ria science, moon