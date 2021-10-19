Coronavirus: Latvia Introduces Tough Lockdown Due to Sharp Rise in Incidence and Low Vaccination Rates

Cornelius Chandler
Latvian Prime Minister announced the introduction of a hard lockdown

The Prime Minister of Latvia announced the introduction of a tough lockdown, saying that the only way out of the crisis is vaccination

Latvia is introducing a tough lockdown from October 21 to November 15 to halt the spread of Covid-19.

In terms of the number of new diseases, Latvia ranks second among other EU countries (after Romania): in the two weeks before October 10, 864 new cases were registered here for every 10 thousand inhabitants. At the same time, over the previous week, the number of new cases of the disease increased by 49%.

Last week, the President of Latvia, Egils Levits, was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Just the day before, he met with the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, who was forced to self-isolate for the two weeks recommended by doctors.

Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins announced the decision to introduce lockdown on Monday evening. “Our healthcare is in danger,” he said at a specially convened press conference, “and vaccination is the only way out of this crisis.”

