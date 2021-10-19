Coronavirus: Latvia Introduces Tough Lockdown Due to Sharp Rise in Incidence and Low Vaccination Rates

4 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, The Prime Minister of Latvia announced the introduction of a tough lockdown, saying that the only way out of the crisis is vaccination

Latvia is introducing a tough lockdown from October 21 to November 15 to halt the spread of Covid-19.

In terms of the number of new diseases, Latvia ranks second among other EU countries (after Romania): in the two weeks before October 10, 864 new cases were registered here for every 10 thousand inhabitants. At the same time, over the previous week, the number of new cases of the disease increased by 49%.

Last week, the President of Latvia, Egils Levits, was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Just the day before, he met with the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, who was forced to self-isolate for the two weeks recommended by doctors.

Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins announced the decision to introduce lockdown on Monday evening. “Our healthcare is in danger,” he said at a specially convened press conference, “and vaccination is the only way out of this crisis.”

“It may seem incomprehensible to many why we have it, but in Denmark and Ireland it is different,” the TASS agency quotes Karins. “If we do not radically change something, hospitals will not be able to help not only patients with coronavirus, but also those vaccinated who have other diseases worsening,” the prime minister said.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, In August, more than 5 thousand Latvians went to a demonstration against compulsory vaccinations: “Open your eyes – this is genocide!”, – written on the poster

Currently, only 54% of the country’s adult population is vaccinated in Latvia, while the EU average is 74%.

Karinsh apologized for the upcoming inconvenience to those who had already been vaccinated.

Shops, restaurants, schools and entertainment venues will be closed in the country from October 21st. Only the most essential shops and services will remain open. A curfew is also introduced from 20:00 to 05:00.

The number of patients with COVID-19 is so great that one of the largest hospitals in Riga had to arrange camp beds right in the lobby.