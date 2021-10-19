Daineko, Aniston and other stars who went against family and achieved success – Stars

Parents often decide for their children who they should be when they grow up. Someone believes that the child should continue the family business, someone gives the heir to where he himself wanted to go, and someone simply believes that the main thing is not to engage in creative specialties. But sometimes the calling turns out to be stronger than the parental will. WomanHit.ru has collected a selection of Russian and Hollywood stars who went against the family and achieved success in their chosen business.

Victoria Dayneko from childhood she studied ballet. Her mother dreamed that her daughter would shine on stage in a tutu. For a long time, Vika regularly went to dances, but one day she and her friend dropped in at the singing club. The future artist liked the classes so much that she began to skip the choreography. The singer herself admits: “I hid from my mother that I no longer go to the choreography. I even stained my white socks on purpose so that my mother would not notice that I didn’t even wear a ballet uniform ”. But the parents still found out that their daughter had chosen vocals, and were extremely unhappy with this decision. Daineko recalls the first concert with horror: “I was so worried that I mixed up the notes, I was wearing a terrible dress and very bright makeup. And my mother was sitting, covering her face with her hands in shame. ” But in the end, the parents realized that Victoria could not live without singing, and accepted her choice.

Dmitry Kharatyandid poorly at school and often misbehaved. Already at the age of 15 he was offered his first role in the film “The Joke”, which brought fame. Parents were skeptical about their son’s success. The father believed that Dmitry should get a “real” specialty. At first, the future artist decided not to go against the will of his parents and decided to become a doctor, but he could not pass the entrance exams. The young man joined the army. Apparently, in the service, Dmitry realized that his calling was acting. He entered the theater school. Shchepkina. But even when Kharatyan became a famous actor, his father did not change his mind about creative specialties. When Vadim Mikhailovich was interviewed, he said: “I judge a profession by its social value. And my first place is not the entertainment industry, which employs artists. The country is full of problems, and with the help of artists, people are distracted from them. “

Michael Douglas just like his father Kirk Douglas, he became an actor. But my father in every possible way prevented this – any profession, if only not acting. The young man was sent to military school, and then the plans were to study at Yale University. But Michael took such pressure with hostility and behaved exactly the opposite: he dropped out of school, joined the hippie movement and began to go through various auditions. Father and son stopped communicating, as they were offended at each other. Then, in an interview, Kirk Douglas said that he only wanted his son not to get involved in the world of cinema until at least 25 years old: “Popularity spoils young people very much.” In turn, Michael has achieved incredible heights in the acting profession.

Jennifer Aniston almost until her death she did not communicate with her mother. Aniston’s mom was an actress, but not as successful as her daughter. Nancy Doe always advised her daughter to leave acting and do something else. Jennifer said in an interview: “She kept telling me that I was awkward, fat, ugly, ungrateful. I’m already silent about the fact that she didn’t like my facial features and a mouth similar to my father’s mouth. I rarely, very rarely heard something positive from her. ” Mother had a hard time creative successdaughter. The final breakup came after Doe published her autobiography, where she described many personal moments from her daughter’s life. 3 years before her death, Nancy broke her shoulder, and only then did Aniston decide to take care and visit her mother.