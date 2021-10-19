https://ria.ru/20211019/oproverzhenie-1755294388.html

Deripaska’s spokesman denied link between searches and criminal investigation

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The Washington Post’s report that the searches in the homes of the relatives of businessman Oleg Deripaska in the United States are connected with a criminal investigation is not true, a spokesman for the businessman told RIA Novosti. “No, this is not true. The orders are connected with sanctions,” he said earlier. NBC News Laura Stricker reported that the FBI is searching the billionaire’s home. His representative told the agency that the homes of the businessman’s relatives in Washington and New York are being searched on the basis of two court orders related to US sanctions. The owner of this property is not Deripaska, he stressed. The Washington Post then reported that the searches were linked to a criminal investigation into a man who had not been to the United States for several years. According to the cadastral documents of the District of Columbia, one of the buildings belongs to the Hestia International LLC, a Delaware-based corporation. Earlier, the Washington Post newspaper, citing sources, wrote that this corporation is connected with Deripaska. The United States in April 2018 blacklisted (SDN-list) Deripaska and the companies controlled by him. The assets of his defendants in the country are blocked, and business with them is prohibited. However, on January 27, 2019, the American Ministry of Finance withdrew En + Group and Rusal and Eurosibenergo controlled by it from sanctions – after the entrepreneur reduced his share in the group below 44.95% and ceased to manage the company through the board of directors. The businessman himself, as well as the GAZ Group, which he controls through the Russian Machines holding, remained on the list. In March 2019, Deripaska filed a lawsuit in the federal court in Washington, seeking to block the sanctions imposed on him. According to him, due to the restrictions imposed, his fortune fell by $ 7.5 billion. The businessman also noted that the Office of Foreign Assets Control persecuted him unfairly and illegally. In February 2020, the Financial Times published an article to which a scanned OFAC response to Deripaska’s lawyers was attached. In this letter, the department outlined the grounds on which it imposed sanctions against the businessman in 2018. It lists six items, all with the wording “as reported”. Their source is not specified. In June of this year, the court dismissed Deripaska in a lawsuit demanding to lift the sanctions, satisfying the petition of the defendants in the person of the US Treasury and closing the case.

FBI officers blocked a street in New York in connection with searches in the homes of Deripaska’s family FBI officers block a street in New York in connection with searches in the homes of the Deripaska family 2021-10-19T21: 34 true PT0M13S

FBI, police and journalists at Deripaska’s house in Washington FBI officers work inside Deripaska’s mansion, occasionally going outside to retrieve plastic containers from parked cars. One agent in a uniform windbreaker is on duty at the entrance. The approaches to the mansion are covered with yellow tape with the words “Crime scene, do not enter”. FBI officers refuse to communicate with journalists, who have already gathered more than a dozen. The police officers who arrived asked the press to stay on the sidewalks and not to interfere with the traffic on the roadway. 2021-10-19T21: 34 true PT1M44S

