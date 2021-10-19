Digest: EU decides how to punish Belarus, and Czech Republic decides what to do with President Zeman

EU wants to impose sanctions against Belarusian aviators and tour operators

The foreign ministers of Germany, Lithuania, Latvia and other EU countries discussed on Monday the possibility of new sanctions against the Belarusian state airline Belavia and travel companies for organizing the transfer of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East to the European Union.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, speaking at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, called the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko “the leader of the state gang of smugglers” and said that the EU no longer wants to indifferently watch how the Belarusian airline makes money on the transfer of illegal immigrants.

Latvian Minister Edgars Rinkevics urged to impose sanctions against travel companies that are involved in organizing one-way tours for Iraqis, Syrians, Yemenis and Afghans who dream of entering the EU illegally.

“We are ready to impose (new) sanctions against the Belarusian state airline,” EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell summed up the meeting.

