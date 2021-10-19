Digest: EU decides how to punish Belarus, and Czech Republic decides what to do with President Zeman

48 minutes ago

Photo author, TASS Photo caption, This old Tu-154 of the Belavia company has not been flying for a long time. New Airbuses can also stop – if the EU figure out how to impose sanctions on them

EU wants to impose sanctions against Belarusian aviators and tour operators

The foreign ministers of Germany, Lithuania, Latvia and other EU countries discussed on Monday the possibility of new sanctions against the Belarusian state airline Belavia and travel companies for organizing the transfer of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East to the European Union.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, speaking at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, called the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko “the leader of the state gang of smugglers” and said that the EU no longer wants to indifferently watch how the Belarusian airline makes money on the transfer of illegal immigrants.

Latvian Minister Edgars Rinkevics urged to impose sanctions against travel companies that are involved in organizing one-way tours for Iraqis, Syrians, Yemenis and Afghans who dream of entering the EU illegally.

“We are ready to impose (new) sanctions against the Belarusian state airline,” EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell summed up the meeting.

However, the EU has not yet decided what kind of real, and not declarative, sanctions can be imposed against Belavia, which after the forced landing in Minsk of a European airliner with opposition leader Roman Protasevich on board is already banned from flying to Europe. More on the discussion about this – in the review of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung article in the “what they say, what they write” section of this digest.

The leadership of the upper house of the Czech parliament, the Senate, and the leaders of all parliamentary parties at an emergency meeting will discuss what to do with President Milos Zeman (known, among other things, for his sympathies for China and Putin’s Russia). 77-year-old Zeman is in the hospital and, according to doctors, cannot and is unlikely to be able to fulfill his presidential duties in the future.In the meantime, parliamentary elections have just been held in the country, and the president must name the candidacy of a new prime minister.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin begins his European tour with a visit to Kiev, where he will discuss military cooperation between Ukraine and the United States with Defense Secretary Andrei Taran and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photo caption, Sergei Savelyev near the deportation center in Paris

Belarusian Sergei Savelyev, who handed over a huge archive of videos of torture in Russian colonies to the human rights project Gulagu.net, was released from a deportation center in Paris on Monday and now intends to officially seek asylum in France.

Savelyev, who served several years himself, told the BBC that he, too, was subjected to ill-treatment in prison, and this was one of the reasons why he decided to release the videos.

According to Savelyev, he gained access to the recordings, since, by order of the prison administration, he had to work with video files. “I just kept and copied what I had to delete,” he told the BBC.

Latvia will introduce a new tough coronavirus lockdown since Thursday. Shops, restaurants, schools and entertainment venues will be closed in the country for at least 25 days. Only the most essential shops and services will remain open. A curfew is also being introduced from 20:00 to 05:00.

Photo author, AFP Photo caption, Thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East who came from Belarus have become a problem for neighboring countries and for the entire EU

Frankfurter Allgemeine – on new EU sanctions against Minsk

The newspaper says that at first, the Belarusian authorities took thousands of migrants to Minsk (in order to then send them to the borders with Lithuania, Poland and Latvia) on regular flights from Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon. The EU has put pressure on these countries, and they have recently closed direct flights to Minsk.

“Since then, the Lukashenka regime has resorted to new tactics. It sends its own charters, which take off empty and return with passengers. At the same time, the EU found itself in an awkward position: Belarus leased most of its modern Airbus airliners in Ireland,” writes newspaper columnist.

One of the proposals, which was discussed at the meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, is to ban the leasing of aircraft by Belavia. But Irish Minister Simon Covini, without arguing with the very idea of ​​new sanctions, said that it would be problematic to terminate the existing contracts, and most of them were concluded for many years to come.

The Belavia company has already been banned from flights to Europe, but the Baltic states and Poland are proposing to also ban the maintenance of its liners at technical intermediate landings.

According to Frankfurter Allgemeine, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made another proposal at the meeting: to expand the framework EU sanctions legislation so that not only human rights violators but also accomplices in the organization of illegal migration fall under standard sanctions. This, as the author of the article suggests, will give foreign firms, including Irish ones, a reason to refuse to cooperate with Minsk.

Frankfurter Allgemeine writes that Germany and the EU hope to decide which sanctions are legally and politically possible in the coming days and weeks.

“Time is running out, including because the yard is getting colder. This means that there may be new deaths among the people stuck in the no-man’s land between Belarus and Poland,” the newspaper reminds.

Bild – thousands of refugees make it to Germany

However, it follows from the publication of another German newspaper, Bild, that not all illegal immigrants brought by Belarus are stuck at or near the border.

Bild reports that the head of the German police union, Heiko Teggatz, has called on Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to introduce temporary controls on the border with Poland.

According to the estimates of the German Ministry of Internal Affairs, about 4,500 illegal immigrants have entered Germany through Poland since August. However, Teggatz’s letter speaks not only of refugees who reached Europe through Belarus: the head of the trade union writes about the influx of illegal immigrants in general.

Horst Seehofer, in response, promised at a government meeting on Wednesday to propose some new measures.

New York Times: mistrust in power is the cause of the wave of deaths from covid in Russia

The American newspaper The New York Times tells its audience why Russia is now among the world’s leaders in mortality from covid and in lagging behind in terms of the proportion of vaccinated citizens.

“Since the start of the pandemic last year, sociologists say, there has been a lack of confidence in the Russian authorities, and this is the main reason why only a third of the population is now fully vaccinated, although vaccination can be free and free throughout the country,” writes the NYT. Mistrust in the authorities carries over to the vaccines it promotes, say commentators interviewed by the newspaper.

This year, there have already been seven plane crashes in Russia, in which five or more people died. Our correspondent and aviation specialist Pavel Aksenov says that Russia accounts for a disproportionately large share of plane crashes in the world, but it is difficult to say whether there is any pattern in this.

