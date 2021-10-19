Doctors recommend hospitalizing Saakashvili due to the risk of complications :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Sergey Kharchenko / Zuma / Global Look Press



The condition of the former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is not a cause for concern, but he should be taken to a hospital to prevent complications. The council of doctors came to this conclusion, said one of the doctors who visited the policy, Zurab Pagava, TV Pirveli reports.

Pagawa noted that hospitalization would be a preventive step, not an emergency measure, but the politician’s health should be monitored. “There is nothing terrible now, but in the coming hours, days, serious complications may arise,” he stressed, adding that he did not know whether Saakashvili would be taken to a prison hospital or to a regular clinic.

Saakashvili’s medical examination lasted four hours, after which the doctors presented their report to the head of the Minister of Justice Goche Lortkipanidze, the TV channel reports.

Saakashvili left Georgia simultaneously with the end of his presidential term in 2013. He returned back seven years later – on September 29 this year. Georgian law enforcement officers detained him on October 1, after which the politician was transported to a prison in the city of Rustavi. Saakashvili went on a hunger strike and demanded a meeting with the consul of Ukraine, of which he has been a citizen since 2015. The ex-president’s defense reported on October 19 that he was weak, it was difficult for him to speak and move around the cell, but the politician did not intend to give up his hunger strike. According to Saakashvili’s personal doctor Nikoloz Kipshidze, the politician has a blood disease associated with “gene damage.” Fasting, the doctor warned, can provoke irreversible consequences.