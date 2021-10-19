Dress and mother’s smile: daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh, was published for the first time in a long time

Angelina Jolie / Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Yesterday, 46-year-old Angelina Jolie came out for the first time in a long time with five children – sons Maddox and Knox and daughters Zakhara, Shiloh and Vivienne (only the actress’s son Pax was missing). On the red carpet, a star family in such a composition rarely appears, so, of course, the children of Jolie and Pitt were in the spotlight. They discussed not only the fashionable image of 16-year-old Zakhara, who wore her mother’s dress to the premiere of the film “The Eternals”, repeating the image of Jolie at the Oscar-2014 awards, but also the image of her 15-year-old sister Shiloh.

Angelina Jolie with sons Maddox and Knox and daughters Vivienne, Zakhara and Shiloh

Shiloh, who last got into the lenses of reporters with her star mother in early summer, appeared at the premiere in a beige sundress with an asymmetrical bottom and snow-white ballet shoes. The public is used to seeing the eldest biological daughter of Angelina and Brad mostly in baggy things from the men’s wardrobe, so her appearance in such an outfit could not go unnoticed.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Shiloh’s hair was gathered in a low hairstyle, thanks to which it was possible to clearly see the features of the grown girl’s face. Many decided that over the years Shiloh becomes an exact copy of her mother, and noted that she absolutely definitely inherited her beautiful smile.

Zakhara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Recall that the eldest biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is a young icon of the LGBTQ community. At the age of three, Shiloh told her parents that she wants to be a boy and prefers to be addressed using the pronoun “he” and called John. Star parents never stopped their daughter from expressing herself and from childhood allowed her to wear clothes for boys.

Rumors also appeared in the press that Shiloh even officially changed her name and was allegedly in the process of a transgender transition (it was rumored that the girl, with the approval of her mother, began to take hormonal drugs, while Pitt opposed this). However, this information has not been officially confirmed. Now it becomes obvious that while the conclusions were drawn hastily, and Shiloh is still in the stage of studying his gender identity.