Duran Duran have fun with Kim Kardashian and Elizabeth II lookalikes in “Anniversary” video

The video also featured doppelgangers of Billie Eilish and Daniel Craig.

Frame from the clip “Anniversary”

Duran Duran showed the music video for “Anniversary”. His heroes were the doubles of famous people, and very different – from Elizabeth II, Elton John and Daniel Craig to Billie Eilish and Kim Kardashian.



The music video for “Anniversary” was directed by Alison Jackson, a renowned artist and photographer who explores the culture of celebrities – and this is the topic of the video. Jackson admitted:

“I am extremely happy that Duran Duran invited me to work on their music video. They threw an iconic 40th birthday party with celebrities from past and present. ”





The word “anniversary” is translated from English as “anniversary”. And in 2021 the group really celebrates its 40th anniversary – their debut album “Duran Duran” was released in June 1981. True, the team itself was formed several years earlier, in 1978.

“Anniversary” will appear on Duran Duran’s new album “Future Past”, which will be released on October 22nd. It will be the band’s first studio work in six years. In addition to “Anniversary”, the album was supported by the singles “Invisible”, “Tonight United”, recorded with the participation of legendary disco producer Giorgio Moroder, and “More Joy” – a duet with Japanese female rock group CHAI. In addition to Moroder and CHAI, Future Past features Mark Ronson, Lucca Lee, Blur guitarist Graham Coxon and Mike Garson, former David Bowie pianist.

Speaking of David Bowie: at the beginning of the year, Duran Duran presented a cover version of his hit “Five Years” and also performed at the Just For One Day online concert dedicated to Bowie.