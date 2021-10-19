Dwayne Johnson celebrated the end of filming of “Black Adam” with a distribution of money – oKino.ua

Anastasia Lyakh. July 17, 2021

In the photo: Dwayne Johnson on the set of “Black Adam” and a comic book character

The actor announced on his Instagram page about the end of the filming process of the long-awaited disish blockbuster “Black Adam”.

Johnson, of course, thanked the crew and noted that it was the most difficult shooting in his entire career, requiring a lot of both physical and mental strength. Scala also named “Black Adam” the most memorable project in his filmography.

A little earlier, the actor said that for the filming of the picture, Warner studio uses the best of the best advanced technologies, in particular high-speed cameras capable of shooting at 960 frames per second.

Johnson marked the end of filming with a kind of lottery: the actor pulled out pieces of paper with the names of the crew members and handed out cash to the lucky ones from his own pocket …

The release of “Black Adam” is scheduled for July 2022.