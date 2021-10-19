Dwayne Johnson celebrated the end of filming of “Black Adam” with a distribution of money – oKino.ua

type here...
Dwayne Johnson celebrated the end of filming of "Black Adam" with a distribution of money

Anastasia Lyakh. July 17, 2021

Dwayne Johnson on the set "Black Adam" and comic book character

The actor announced on his Instagram page about the end of the filming process of the long-awaited disish blockbuster “Black Adam”.

Johnson, of course, thanked the crew and noted that it was the most difficult shooting in his entire career, requiring a lot of both physical and mental strength. Scala also named “Black Adam” the most memorable project in his filmography.

A little earlier, the actor said that for the filming of the picture, Warner studio uses the best of the best advanced technologies, in particular high-speed cameras capable of shooting at 960 frames per second.

Johnson marked the end of filming with a kind of lottery: the actor pulled out pieces of paper with the names of the crew members and handed out cash to the lucky ones from his own pocket …

The release of “Black Adam” is scheduled for July 2022.

