Dwayne Johnson talks about how Black Adam can beat Superman

The Rock says that Man of Steel’s greatest weakness is not kryptonite at all.

Shot from the film “Black Adam”

Dwayne Johnson continues to tell fans how cool his character Black Adam is from the upcoming anti-hero Black Adam solo album. On his Twitter account, Scala explained how Black Adam can defeat such a powerful superhero as Superman (Henry Cavill).



As Johnson has repeatedly stated, Black Adam, with his appearance in the DC MCU, will radically change the balance of power in the world of superheroes. In 2020, the actor even stated that Black Adam would easily defeat the entire Justice League. And now Johnson wrote that Superman’s main weakness is the magic that Adam actually possesses.

Journalist Fiko Kangiano commented on the “Black Adam” teaser, noting that this tough guy can only be stopped by Superman. Johnson replied:

“Remember, Superman’s biggest weakness is not kryptonite, but magic. Magic is Black Adam’s greatest superpower. They both fly at the speed of light. Both possess unstoppable strength. But only one will kill the other. And we know who exactly. ”

This is not the first time Johnson has commented on the potential conflict between Black Adam and Superman. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in July, the actor compared the two heroes, also noting that Black Adam is more powerful than the Man of Steel thanks to magic. The Rock also said that Superman observes the superhero code that does not allow killing villains, and Black Adam spits on this rule.

In the first teaser of “Black Adam” it is clearly seen that Black Adam is not up to morality and reflections on the value of human life. In the film, the anti-hero will cross with the Justice Society of America (JSA), which will include Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Atom Crusher (Noah Centineo). If the OCA has to fight Black Adam, then we do not envy them.

The premiere of the film “Black Adam” by Jaume Collet-Serra is scheduled for July 28, 2022.

