Earned 260% on Ethereum and bought the “Ethereum killer”

Crypto portfolio yield – 100%

Unlike investments in the stock market, which show returns within a few percent, the cryptocurrency made it possible for the Ministry of Finance to make good money. Now the return on this portfolio is almost 100%. In hryvnia equivalent, the editorial staff earned UAH 15 356 with investments of UAH 16 thousand (including commissions for the purchase of assets).

First of all, this profitability is provided by investments in Ethereum, which has risen in price by 260%, and Bitcoin, which has added 80%. Not significantly, but Cardano has also grown. But most of the altcoins that we hold in our portfolio (Ripple, Binance Coin and Litecoin) have lost between 14% and 43%. It saves us that we invested smaller amounts in them than in bitcoin and ethereum.

In the coming months, our cryptocurrency portfolio may grow even more significantly. According to experts of the Huobi Global exchange, the potential for growth in the value of bitcoin and ethereum now remains. The number one cryptocurrency value is driven up by two main factors. Firstly, on October 18, the first US exchange-traded fund for bitcoin futures, the Bitcoin Strategy ETF from ProShares, began trading.

This means that institutional investors who previously could not directly buy such assets can now invest in cryptocurrency. In addition, the Bitcoin Strategy ETF will not remain the only US cryptocurrency-focused fund for long. Several more similar applications are now pending consideration by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). And the SEC will no longer prevent crypto ETFs from emerging.

Secondly, Chinese investors began to actively invest in cryptocurrency amid further restrictions on the power to withdraw capital. The more actively the Chinese authorities tighten the screws, the more money will flow into crypto assets.

“At the same time, no one knows how long this will continue. Most likely, the upward trend in the price of these cryptocurrencies will continue until the end of the year. After that, a new bear market awaits us, similar to 2018-2019, ”analysts say.

Anzhey Kovalchuk, the chief cryptocurrency strategist at TomiEx, also speaks about the further growth of cryptocurrencies in October. “Bitcoin has a chance to renew its historical highs and reach the level of $ 68 thousand per coin. Confidence in forecasts is backed by the market’s reaction to the total ban of the People’s Bank of China from conducting cryptocurrency transactions. Despite the fact that the use of digital assets in the country is now equated to illegal financial activity, bitcoin in September did not fall below $ 40 thousand and very quickly returned to growth, “the specialist explains.

Among the factors that help the cryptomarket grow as a whole are rising inflation and turbulence in the stock market: investors view Bitcoin as a defensive asset.

What is Solana

The Ministry of Finance decided to increase its portfolio of altcoins. We turned our attention to the “killer of Ethereum” – Solana, which has shown staggering growth this year.

Solana is an open source blockchain project. It applies several breakthrough technologies of the next generation DApps – decentralized applications necessary, for example, for user identification, storage of funds, online bids, auctions, settlements etc.

Now the overwhelming majority of DApps operate on the basis of the Ethereum ecosystem, which largely attracts the attention of investors to the last. At the same time, the rapid rise in the price of ETH creates problems for the development of technology, because the network is overloaded, and fees are growing.

Therefore, to put it as simply as possible, Solana is actually a new player on the Ethereum field. This blockchain was created for virtually the same purposes, but at the same time it works faster and does not suffer from architecture problems. Experts call SOL the fastest blockchain that exists today. In addition, the network has low transaction fees – 0.000005 Solana, which is about 0.00079 cents.

Why Solana is getting more expensive

The Solana project was founded back in 2017, the corresponding SOL token (an investable coin) appeared only in March 2020. Let’s face it, the time to start was not the best. It was then, following the stock market, that the cryptocurrency market collapsed. Bitcoin fell below $ 5K

After its appearance and in fact until the end of 2020, the SOL rate ranged from $ 1 to $ 3. It was only at the end of summer that really unrestrained growth began. In early September, the altcoin price reached its all-time high of $ 214, after which it rolled back insignificantly.

This growth has been driven by the technological efficiency of the blockchain. Solana debuted in the NFT sector, selling a collection of 10,000 monkey images in just 8 minutes. Thus, the network has confirmed its ability to process large amounts of information in a short time.

At the same time, the Solana developers note that the ecosystem is only accelerating and, over time, must process 60 thousand transactions per second. This is almost as much as Visa is now able to process, although some observers are convinced that the card system is several times weaker.

However, not always everything goes smoothly. On September 14, a large-scale failure occurred in the Solana blockchain: new blocks did not go online for more than 16 hours. The developers of the project explained that the beta version of the main network faced a high transaction load, at its peak it reached 400 thousand transactions per second.

The engineers tried unsuccessfully to stabilize the network, and as a result, a decision was made to restart it. Against the background of malfunctions in the altcoin network, its price fell by 13%, from $ 160 to $ 140, after which it returned to its previous values.

Now the altcoin price is being pushed not only by the growth of the number one cryptocurrency, but also by the information about the “burning” of SOL. This is something like an emission, on the contrary, when some of the coins are withdrawn from the market and there is a shortage of them.

Due to the combination of these factors, the price of Solana could reach $ 500 by the end of the year, according to Mercuryo.

How much Solana bought the “Ministry of Finance”

The editors decided to invest UAH 1,500 in SOL. We have wallets on 2 crypto exchanges – Kuna and Binance. On the first Solana is not represented, so we went to another for the altcoin.

At the time of purchase on the Investing website, the price of the token was $ 146.79. On Binance, we carried out the operation in hryvnia and the service indicated a price of UAH 3,954.18. for one coin. The NBU rate of the hryvnia to the dollar that day was 26.349. Therefore, the cost of SOL turned out to be $ 150.07, which is slightly more expensive than the information site indicated. UAH 1.5 thousand was enough to purchase 0.3717578 SOL. We also paid UAH 30 commission for the operation.

Previously, we bought cryptocurrencies on Binance for funds, before transferring them to the exchange account. This time we also had money in our account, but it was impossible to pay for Solana with it. The only option is to pay directly from your bank card. This is exactly what we did. There were no additional fees to pay for this maneuver.

At the time of this writing, SOL was valued at $ 157.31, that is, it has risen in price by 4.82%.

Cryptocurrency portfolio of the “Ministry of Finance”

Currency Ticker Number of coins in the portfolio Coin price at the time of purchase, $ Coin price at the time of writing, $ Asset value, $ Change in the price of an asset in the portfolio of the Ministry of Finance, $ Profitability Ether ETH 0.174736 1059.36 3823.22 668.0542 482,946 260.90% Bitcoin BTC 0.005362 34221.9 61846.6 331.6215 148,124 80.72% Cardano ADA 18.8 1.9 2.14 40.2320 4.512 12.63% Solana SOL 0.37175794 150.07 157.31 58.4812 2.692 4.82% Ripple XRP 27.75 1.28 1.09 30.2475 -5.273 -14.84% Binance Coin BNB 0.11811 605.32 470.31 55.5483 -15.946 -22.30% Litecoin LTC 0.22069 324.23 184.07 40.6224 -30.932 -43.23%

Is it worth getting rid of Binance Coin and Litecoin

The main attention of investors is now riveted on bitcoin, altcoins are in no hurry to repeat the trajectory of the number one cryptocurrency. Cryptorg platform CEO Andrey Podolyan believes that the further growth of bitcoin may have a positive effect on other tokens in the near future. True, how much they will grow, whether they will be able to win back the fall and whether their growth will last, experts are not ready to predict.

The Ministry of Finance invested in Litecoin and Binance Coin in May of this year on a correction, which over time turned out to be only the beginning of a fall. In some periods, the price of LTC sank almost three times, and BNB – two times. Therefore, the current losses on assets (-43% and -22%, respectively) can be viewed as the likelihood of exiting, fixing acceptable losses.

The Ministry of Finance decided to ask readers if we should sell Binance Coin and Litecoin now.