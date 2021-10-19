https://ria.ru/20211019/shtraf-1755212919.html
Ekho Moskvy received 24 fines for mentioning foreign agents without marking
MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The radio station “Echo of Moscow” and the editor-in-chief of its website Vitaly Ruvinsky were fined 24 times for mentioning foreign agents without a corresponding mark, according to the file of the Presnensky court of Moscow. , included in the list of foreign agents, without specifying its status. In total, the court examined 12 protocols for the radio station and its editor-in-chief. Some violations were revealed as a result of monitoring, some – at the request of a citizen who indicated that the texts “contain a call for rallies and advertise resources that promote them.” – from 40 to 50 thousand. As RIA Novosti was clarified in the press service of the court, the amount of fines exceeded 500 thousand rubles. “Ruvinsky was assigned fines of 4 thousand rubles for each of the protocols, the radio station – 40 thousand rubles for each protocol. The total amount of fines is 528 thousand rubles.” In the published court decisions it is noted that the matter concerns the mention of Memorial * and FBK ** recognized by foreign agents (also recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation). The representative of the radio station stated in court that the violations had indeed been, but had already been eliminated. * Organization recognized as a foreign agent in Russia ** Extremist organization banned in Russia
Fines were imposed in June and October under Part 2.1 of Article 13.15 of the Administrative Code, which provides for liability for disseminating information about organizations included in the list of foreign agents, without specifying its status.
In total, the court examined 12 protocols for the radio station and its editor-in-chief. Some of the violations were revealed as a result of monitoring, some – at the request of a citizen, who indicated that the texts “contain a call for rallies and advertisements of resources that promote them.”
The sanction of the article for officials involves fines of 4-5 thousand rubles, for legal entities – from 40 to 50 thousand. As RIA Novosti clarified in the press service of the court, the amount of fines exceeded 500 thousand rubles.
“Ruvinsky received fines of 4,000 rubles for each of the protocols, the radio station – 40,000 rubles for each protocol. The total amount of fines is 528,000 rubles,” the press service said.
* Organization recognized as a foreign agent in Russia
** Extremist organization banned in Russia
