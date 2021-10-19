El Salvador was the first in the world to recognize bitcoin as an official currency | News from Germany about events in the world | DW

El Salvador became the first country in the world to recognize Bitcoin as the official currency. On Tuesday, September 7, a law came into force in this Central American country, according to which this cryptocurrency is accepted as a means of payment, along with the US dollar.

Last night, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele tweeted, “Tomorrow morning, for the first time in history, the world’s eyes will turn to El Salvador,” adding a few minutes before midnight that his country would soon go down in history.

According to the head of state, El Salvador has so far purchased 400 bitcoins in two tranches – at the current market rate, this is approximately $ 21 million (almost 17.7 million euros). It will be possible to use digital currency using the official cryptocurrency wallet, the Chivo application.

The government in San Salvador expects many residents to have access to bank accounts for the first time after the introduction of the digital currency. The country also expects to save $ 400 million a year in fees from remittances sent by its citizens home from abroad, mainly from the United States. These remittances account for 22 percent of the small country’s GDP.

El Salvadorian Parliament Approves Cryptocurrency Introduction In June; it will be possible to pay for all goods and services. However, the residents reacted to this step with great skepticism. In two polls, more than two-thirds of the 6.5 million people spoke in favor of keeping the US dollar as the country’s only currency.

