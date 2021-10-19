El Salvador was the first in the world to recognize bitcoin as an official currency | News from Germany about events in the world | DW

El Salvador became the first country in the world to recognize Bitcoin as the official currency. On Tuesday, September 7, a law came into force in this Central American country, according to which this cryptocurrency is accepted as a means of payment, along with the US dollar.
Last night, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele tweeted, “Tomorrow morning, for the first time in history, the world’s eyes will turn to El Salvador,” adding a few minutes before midnight that his country would soon go down in history.
According to the head of state, El Salvador has so far purchased 400 bitcoins in two tranches – at the current market rate, this is approximately $ 21 million (almost 17.7 million euros). It will be possible to use digital currency using the official cryptocurrency wallet, the Chivo application.
The government in San Salvador expects many residents to have access to bank accounts for the first time after the introduction of the digital currency. The country also expects to save $ 400 million a year in fees from remittances sent by its citizens home from abroad, mainly from the United States. These remittances account for 22 percent of the small country’s GDP.
El Salvadorian Parliament Approves Cryptocurrency Introduction In June; it will be possible to pay for all goods and services. However, the residents reacted to this step with great skepticism. In two polls, more than two-thirds of the 6.5 million people spoke in favor of keeping the US dollar as the country’s only currency.
See also:
-
What is bitcoin and how does it work
Bitcoin is the leading cryptocurrency
Bitcoin is the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. It has no denominations, it is impossible to touch it, as it is completely based on cryptographic methods. Its most important principle is complete decentralization, it does not have a central administrator, it does not obey financial regulators and banks. This makes Bitcoin radically different from any payment unit in the world.
-
What is bitcoin and how does it work
The mystical founding father of bitcoin
For the first time they started talking about bitcoin after in October 2008 an anonymous developer (or a group of developers) under the name Satoshi Nakamoto published a file describing the protocol and how the payment system works. In January 2009, the world’s first 50 bitcoins were generated.
-
What is bitcoin and how does it work
How do I get bitcoins?
There are several ways to get bitcoins. The easiest one is to buy cryptocurrency on one of the Internet platforms for ordinary money, for example, euros. You can accept bitcoins as payment for your services or goods. Finally, you can learn the mining procedure and get bitcoins for it.
-
What is bitcoin and how does it work
A wallet is also needed for bitcoin
Cryptocurrencies are stored in electronic wallets (Wallet). More precisely, electronic keys are stored there, which are proof of the legitimacy of bitcoins belonging to their owner. Wallets can be located on computers, smartphones, USB sticks, cloud storage, and so on. The main thing is the reliability of storage, since with the loss of keys, the loss of bitcoins also occurs.
-
What is bitcoin and how does it work
Chairs first, then money (bitcoins)
Here is an example of a Bitcoin transaction. The buyer (in the picture on the left) is going to purchase a product from the seller – for example, a hat. Both require a public and private key to complete a transaction. The public key can be compared with the bank account number, the private key with the secret code for confirming a bank transaction.
-
What is bitcoin and how does it work
What does blockchain have to do with it?
The seller presents the public key to the buyer. He, in turn, confirms the payment with his private key and thus begins the process of sending money. Computer information about this transaction, together with hundreds of other transactions, forms a special structure – a “block”, which is attached to a chain of other blocks containing data from other previous transactions.
-
What is bitcoin and how does it work
What miners do
This new block with information about the payment for the hat will soon appear on all computers of the participants in the cryptocurrency system. They are also called miners. Their computers validate and validate block transactions. In theory, anyone can become a miner, but in practice today this role is played by professional miners with powerful server hardware.
-
What is bitcoin and how does it work
Mining: speed competition
Before finally confirming a transaction (like paying for a hat), miners have to validate it, which requires huge server and graphics card processing power. In fact, miners participate in a kind of speed competition: whoever verifies a block with information first will receive bitcoins for this.
-
What is bitcoin and how does it work
Blockchain: anonymous blockchain
As a result, the block with the “packed” and verified information about the payment for the hat becomes part of a long chain of blocks – the blockchain. This chain contains all Bitcoin transactions that have taken place. In this open “ledger” you can find all transactions and wallets of all participants – however, all participants in the settlement remain anonymous.
-
What is bitcoin and how does it work
Where do miners live
The world’s largest mining capacity – and the highest energy consumption for this purpose – is in China today. So say researchers from the University of Cambridge, the authors of the Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index. Next on the list are the United States, Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran and Malaysia. Mining is most profitable where electricity prices are low.
-
What is bitcoin and how does it work
Huge electricity consumption for mining
Scientists at the University of Cambridge estimate the total energy consumption for mining at 120 TWh (terawatt-hour) per year. That’s more than each of the blue-colored countries in the map above consumes annually.
Author: Gudrun Haupt