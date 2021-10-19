Energy crisis pushes up prices for copper, zinc and aluminum

Last week, traders met in London for LME Week, the metals industry’s annual event. Copper prices broke the $ 10,000 / t mark, while zinc rose 10% to nearly 15-year highs. Aluminum, on the other hand, traded at levels last seen during the 2008 financial crisis.

Due to sharp supply disruptions and galloping gas and coal prices. mining and processing enterprises from Chile to China have to spend more on production, so industrial metals are becoming more expensive.

Nyrstar, one of the largest zinc producers in the world, said last week that it will cut production by 50% at three European plants. Glencore noted that it is “adjusting production to reduce the impact of the peak price period.” Power outages in China have also affected aluminum production.

“LME Week ends with a final crescendo,” said Colin Hamilton, analyst at BMO Capital Markets. Zinc is used to protect steel from corrosion, and aluminum is used in everything from cars to beverage cans.

The lack of supply outweighs concerns about global economic growth or a potential hike in interest rates, analysts said.

“Investors switched to metals. They expect production cuts driven by rising electricity prices to outweigh potential weaker demand if sentiment changes amid rising interest rates, ”said John Browning of BANDS Financial in Shanghai.

Stocks of physical copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to their lowest level since 1974, according to Kingdom Futures. A recent report from Goldman Sachs also mentioned that by the second quarter of 2022, they may be completely depleted.

The LME’s registered warehouses have only 14,150 tonnes of copper not yet available for delivery. In September this figure exceeded 200,000. About 25 million tons of refined copper are consumed annually.

Compared to 3-month LME futures contracts, copper spot contracts are trading at a record premium of $ 350. This means that the market is in a backwardation state and signals a lack of supply.

“We’re at a point where small changes in inventory levels will have a big impact on price,” said Vanessa Davidson, director of copper research and strategy at CRU.

Copper is also benefiting from its growing use in clean energy technologies, from wind turbines to automobiles. This makes the metal a target for traders and mining companies.

According to CRU estimates, by the 2030s, the use of refined copper in green technologies will reach 6 million tons, which will account for 20% of global consumption.

“These very significant numbers illustrate how beneficial the transition to green energy is for copper demand,” added Davidson.

South32, an Australian mining company, paid $ 2 billion for a 45% stake in a Chilean copper project, highlighting miners’ desire to increase their dependence on the metal.

Juan Benavidez, chairman of Chilean state-owned copper producer Codelco, said rising energy prices would increase production costs by about 6%. However, he added that so far the demand remains stable.

“Obviously, there are fears about inflation, energy and logistics sectors. Stocks are very low, but consumers’ financial conditions are reasonable. Banks around the world have a lot of cash and liquidity, ”Benavides said in an interview with the Financial Times.

According to him, over the next year, the demand for copper will increase by 2-3%, which will lead to a deficit of 6 million tons by the end of this decade.

“There is a high demand for copper among our clients. We are trying to secure supplies, ”he added.

Prepared by Profinance.ru based on The Financial Times

