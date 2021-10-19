https://ria.ru/20211019/mir-1755132036.html

Erdogan criticized “handful” of WWII winners

The fate of humanity should not be left at the mercy of “a handful of countries” – the winners of World War II, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

ANKARA, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The fate of humanity should not be left at the mercy of “a handful of countries” – victors in World War II, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said. Earlier, Erdogan announced that there is a roadmap designed to “corner” the permanent members of the UN Security Council to expand the rights of other participants in this international According to the Turkish leader, reluctance to listen to the demands for change means “persistent attempts to maintain the status quo that emerged after World War II.” In July, Russian Deputy Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said in an interview with Izvestia that Moscow opposes an increase in the number of permanent members of the UN Security Council at the expense of the countries of the “collective West.” He noted that there are already enough such countries in the Security Council, and it is necessary to focus on the entry of developing states there.

