Facebook is looking for 10 thousand employees to create the metaverse

Universal plans

Facebook announced that it is going to hire 10,000 new employees in Europe over the next five years to develop the metaverse. writes “BBC”.

Facebook is looking for highly specialized engineers, according to the statement. It is noted that the company is focusing its recruitment efforts in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands and Ireland.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the creation of the metaverse in July this year. Then he appealed to its employees and declared this project a priority for the entire corporation.

“Our main goal is to bring the metaverse to life,” Zuckerberg said.

What is the metaverse

As some experts note, the metaverse can become the future of the Internet and a full-fledged virtual world in which “you can live.” Its users will be able to play, work, communicate, shop, watch a movie or even go to concerts.

To do this, the user will have their own 3D avatar that will interact with other people’s avatars within the metaverse.

for example, instead of going to a store, a user can try on clothes on their digital counterpart and then order their real counterpart.

Facebook has already taken several steps towards realizing its idea. The company is actively developing a VR headset and applications for it.

For example, this year Facebook teamed up with Ray-Ban to release smart glasses. Ray-Ban Stories can take photos and videos with built-in cameras, play music through speakers near your ear, receive calls, and upload content to social networks via the Facebook View smartphone app.

However, despite active efforts to develop the foundation for the metaverse, experts believe that its first prototype can only appear no earlier than in 10-15 years.

Inevitable future

Oleg Kivokurtsev, founder and development director of Promobot, noted that the concept of metauniverses has existed since the middle of the 20th century.

“In order to fully implement it, two components are needed: the content itself and the mechanics, as well as the audience. This is in the basis of human psychology, in order to exist in some kind of world, even if it is virtual, he needs a society. And we are now coming to the point that this requirement will begin to be fulfilled, ”said Kivokurtsev.

According to the interlocutor of “Gazeta.Ru”, today there is already the necessary computing power for the implementation of graphics, complex physics and the ability to work in multi-user mode.

“Now Mark Zuckerberg, having everything, is hiring people to create the first version of the metaverse. This experiment will allow the company to test the first product hypotheses, the first engagement mechanics, and on the basis of them this will give a start to the formation of a full-fledged metaverse, ”Kivokurtsev said.

According to the expert, first of all, people will use the metaverse for entertainment and games.

“It is possible that it will be possible to watch films there, it will be possible to carry out some household affairs, for example, order goods or groceries, it will be possible to carry out payment transactions, perform some work tasks, but at the first stage it will be an entertainment,” he explained Kivokurtsev.

Olga Bobrovskaya, Marketing Director of the Gem4me messenger, believes that the symbiosis of AR and VR technologies is the near future of the Internet and all digital technologies.

“Over time, instead of typing into a PC, we will simply go to websites in a helmet,“ walk ”on them, play games where there is a sense of presence. So what is the metaverse that Zuckerberg is talking about? This is a gradual transition to the increasing use of virtual and augmented reality in everyday interaction with and between users. Roughly speaking, we are talking about the fact that instead of likes, we will virtually visit each other and communicate directly, while each is in his own apartment. For such an online life, you only need a special helmet, and we will wear it instead of turning on the computer, ”explained Bobrovskaya.

However, according to her, it is not yet clear when Facebook’s developments will become available to the end consumer.

IT expert and owner of the danya.ru website Daniil Shepovalov noted that now the metaverse is a trend that has been picked up by everyone: both gaming platforms and large social networks.

“Facebook can afford much more and is betting on VR / AR, the second reality in which we will live, work and play. Ophthalmologists are definitely delighted with such news, but think about it: in fact, how much time do you now spend in VR-helmets and how many acquaintances do you have who actively use them? Perhaps the main issue here is not in the metaverse, but in the emergence of a truly revolutionary, convenient and massive VR device, ”the expert concluded.