The gas deal between China and the United States will exacerbate the energy crisis in Europe, German television channel N-TV said.

“If Beijing and Washington conclude a deal, it could become a problem for Europe, because its gas storage facilities are not full enough,” RIA Novosti reports.

Large Chinese enterprises are now in the final stages of negotiations with American exporters about a multibillion-dollar deal for the supply of liquefied natural gas to the PRC. Beijing expects that the agreement will be signed before the end of this year.

Russia, N-TV believes, could help in resolving the situation on the European market by increasing supplies through its pipelines. However, the export opportunities of Moscow, as the author of the material notes, are limited due to the need to fill its own storage facilities and the fact that gas production is probably already at its maximum level.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin said that the Russian side was ready to help Great Britain overcome the gas crisis. Readers of the British edition of The Telegraph criticized the British authorities because of the situation with the supply of Russian gas to Europe.

On the eve of Britain, they predicted a difficult winter due to high gas prices. The Kremlin has rejected accusations against Russia in connection with record increases in gas prices in Europe. President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia is a reliable supplier of gas to consumers around the world. German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed the fulfillment by Russia of all contracts for the supply of energy resources.