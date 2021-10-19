Farewell to the girl killed in Vologda will be held on October 21

https://ria.ru/20211019/proschanie-1755269612.html

S.-PETERSBURG, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Farewell to the nine-year-old girl killed in Vologda will take place on October 21 in the cathedral, said the mayor of the city Sergei Voropanov. According to him, the farewell will take place “on October 21 from 10 to 11 o’clock in the Cathedral.” on her page in the social network “Vkontakte”. A nine-year-old girl left her home in Vologda on the morning of October 16 and did not return. A search for the child was organized, in which representatives of law enforcement agencies, volunteers and local residents participated. Investigators have identified a suspect in the murder of the girl. According to the investigation, the woman met the child on a city street on October 16. She brought the girl to her apartment, where she killed her, and then fled the scene, leaving the region. The child’s body was found on the evening of October 18 during a search in the woman’s apartment. The location of the suspected woman born in 1981 has been established in the territory of Karelia. At present, she is in one of the medical institutions in the city of Belomorsk, the question of her delivery to Vologda is being decided.

