FBI raids Deripaska's home, media reported
The FBI conducts a search in the house of Deripaska, the media reported – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021
FBI raids Deripaska’s home, media reported
The FBI ransacked the home of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, Laura Stricker, a journalist for NBC News, said. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
Oleg Deripaska
in the world
FBI
FBI officers at Oleg Deripaska’s house in Washington
Situation at the house of Deripaska in Washington. NBC video.
oleg deripaska, in the world, fbi
FBI raids Deripaska’s home, media reported
Agents on the spot refuse to communicate with the press and redirect all questions to the Washington office of the department, where they also did not comment on the search to RIA Novosti.
The building is owned by Hestia International LLC, a Delaware corporation, according to the cadastral records of the District of Columbia. Earlier, The Washington Post newspaper, citing sources, wrote that this corporation is associated with Deripaska.
The house was purchased in May 2006 for $ 15 million, its current cadastral value, together with the site, is estimated at nearly $ 16 million.
It is a two-storey building, built in 1986, with a living area of 1080 square meters. It has 26 rooms, 12 bathrooms and five fireplaces.
In April 2018, the United States blacklisted (SDN-list) Deripaska and the companies he controls. The assets of his defendants in the country are blocked, and business with them is prohibited. However, on January 27, 2019, the American Ministry of Finance withdrew En + Group and Rusal and Eurosibenergo controlled by it from sanctions, after the entrepreneur reduced his share in the group below 44.95% and ceased to manage the company through the board of directors. The businessman himself, as well as the GAZ Group, which he controls through the Russian Machines holding, remained on the list.
Deripaska in March 2019 filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Washington against the US Treasury, seeking to block the sanctions imposed on him. He said that due to the restrictions imposed, his fortune fell by $ 7.5 billion. The entrepreneur also noted that the Foreign Assets Control Department persecuted him unfairly and illegally.
In February 2020, the Financial Times published an article with a scanned OFAC response to Deripaska’s lawyers. In this letter, the department outlined the grounds on which it imposed sanctions against the businessman in 2018. It lists six items, all with the wording “as reported”. Their source is not specified. Including the US Treasury Department claims that Deripaska in 2016, “according to reports, was identified as one of the persons who own assets and launder funds in the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin.”
