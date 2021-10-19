FBI raids Deripaska’s home, media reported

https://ria.ru/20211019/obysk-1755267701.html

WASHINGTON, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The FBI ransacked the home of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, said NBC News journalist Laura Stricker. The Washington office of the department, which also did not comment on the search, to RIA Novosti. As follows from the cadastral documents of the District of Columbia, the building belongs to the Hestia International LLC, registered in Delaware. Earlier, The Washington Post, citing sources, wrote that the corporation is associated with Deripaska. The house was bought in May 2006 for 15 million dollars, its current cadastral value, together with the site is estimated at almost 16 million. 1986, with a living area of ​​1080 square meters. It has 26 rooms, 12 bathrooms and five fireplaces and was blacklisted (SDN-listed) by Deripaska and the companies he controls in April 2018. The assets of his defendants in the country are blocked, and business with them is prohibited. However, on January 27, 2019, the American Ministry of Finance withdrew En + Group and Rusal and Eurosibenergo controlled by it from sanctions, after the entrepreneur reduced his share in the group below 44.95% and ceased to manage the company through the board of directors. The businessman himself, as well as the GAZ Group, which he controls through the Russian Machines holding, remained on the list. In March 2019, Deripaska filed a lawsuit in the Washington federal court against the US Treasury Department, seeking to block the sanctions imposed on him. He said that due to the restrictions imposed, his fortune fell by $ 7.5 billion. The businessman also noted that the Office of Foreign Assets Control persecuted him unfairly and illegally. In February 2020, the Financial Times published an article to which a scanned OFAC response to Deripaska’s lawyers was attached. In this letter, the department outlined the grounds on which it imposed sanctions against the businessman in 2018. It lists six items, all with the wording “as reported”. Their source is not specified. Including the US Treasury Department claims that Deripaska in 2016, “according to reports, was identified as one of the persons who own assets and launder funds in the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

FBI officers at Oleg Deripaska’s house in Washington Situation at the house of Deripaska in Washington. NBC video. 2021-10-19T18: 23 true PT0M20S

