FBI searches the mansion of the Deripaska family in Washington for several hours

2021-10-19T21: 28

2021-10-19T21: 28

2021-10-19T21: 28

WASHINGTON, October 19 – RIA Novosti. FBI agents have been searching a Washington mansion belonging to relatives of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska for several hours. Later, a representative of the businessman told RIA Novosti that searches are being carried out in the homes of Deripaska’s relatives in New York and Washington on the basis of warrants related to US sanctions, while the businessman himself is not the owner of the houses. do not enter, “FBI officers periodically come out to pick up plastic containers from the cars. They refuse to communicate with journalists. Not only the mansion, but also the car parked at its entrance received the attention of the agents. From behind the fence, you can see how one of the employees opened every door of the black Ford crossover, and his colleague filmed the interior of the car with a camera. A smiling employee of the press service of the FBI Washington office drove up to the mansion. “I can confirm that our employees work at this location. “- the only thing she said to reporters, generously sharing business cards with them. At the gate of the mansion is on duty with an FBI agent in a uniform windbreaker. Journalists, who have gathered more than a dozen, periodically ask him to move, so as not to interfere with the cameras. “I must be standing somewhere,” he replies, desperate to understand the conflicting wishes of the press. Journalists noticed George Conway, husband of Donald’s ex-adviser, near the mansion. Trump and a fierce critic of the former US president. The man took several pictures and avoided talking to the press.

