For the first time since 2015, the court recognized the revocation of the Central Bank’s license from the bank as illegal – Gazeta.Ru

The Moscow Arbitration Court declared illegal the order of the Central Bank to revoke the license of the South Diversified Corporation (YUMK) bank. Writes about it Kommersant…

Also, the court declared illegal the introduction of the Central Bank of the provisional administration in the credit institution.

The Bank of Russia revoked the license of the Krasnodar YuMK Bank for repeated violations of the law. The Central Bank considered that the organization promotes money laundering and terrorist financing.

The bank filed a lawsuit against the Central Bank. “This is a very rare case when the court takes the side of the opponents of the Central Bank,” commented Dmitry Terentyev, lawyer at the Olevinsky, Buyukyan and Partners law office. According to him, the last such case occurred in 2015, when the court ruled illegal the revocation of the license from Professional Bank JSC and Atlas Bank.

