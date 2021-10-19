For the first time since 2015, the court recognized the revocation of the Central Bank’s license from the bank as illegal

In March, the Bank of Russia revoked the license of the Krasnodar UMK Bank for repeated violations of anti-money laundering legislation

The Moscow Arbitration Court declared illegal the orders of the Central Bank to revoke the license and introduce temporary administration in the bank of the South Diversified Corporation (YUMK). Writes about this “Kommersant”.

The Central Bank revoked the license from Krasnodar YuMK Bank in mid-March for repeated violations of the legislation on combating money laundering and terrorism financing.

As the newspaper notes, the lawsuit from the bank to the Central Bank went to court ten days after the license was revoked. “This is a very rare case when the court takes the side of the opponents of the Central Bank, since the regulator is a special public law institution and is actually equated to one of the branches of government,” Dmitry Terentyev, partner of the Olevinsky, Buyukian and Partners law bureau, said in an interview with the newspaper. …

According to Igor Dubov, partner of the Iontsev, Lyakhovsky and Partners company, decisions of the Central Bank, including the revocation of the license, are rarely appealed, and the courts rarely pass judicial acts in favor of credit institutions, recognizing the orders of the Central Bank as invalid. He noted that the last such case occurred in 2015, when the court declared illegal the order to revoke the license from Professional Bank JSC and Atlas Bank.