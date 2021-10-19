Forbes calls the gas crisis in Europe a punishment from the Russian Federation for arrogance | News | News

Europe has paid for its arrogance and has become a prisoner of the gas crisis, while Russia is realizing its trump cards in the “energy poker”. An article with the corresponding statements was published by Forbes on October 14.

As the newspaper writes, the energy crisis unfolding in Europe has many driving forces, but the key ones are the EU’s arrogance towards “green” politics and the sober “energy poker” of Russia.

It is noted that Europe hastened to move from traditional sources of energy (gas, coal and nuclear energy) to “green” energy. The region especially lacks renewable energy sources during periods of sharp changes in weather conditions, the author of the article writes.

Gas exporters around the world, including Qatar, prefer East Asian customers over the European market, who are willing to pay more for the resource. Because of this, Europe is forced to constantly increase the price of imports to its own detriment.

According to the author of the article, Moscow is using the shortage of gas in the EU to “advertise” the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) gas pipeline. He added that Russia has the opportunity to capitalize on the emerging market conditions, as Europe is ready to supply gas at “outrageously high prices.”

The publication also cites the resumption of energy demand after the coronavirus, extreme heat and prolonged winters, supply chain disruptions and low regional gas reserves as the reasons for the current crisis in Europe.

“The main lesson is this: it is impossible to carry out transformations in the energy sector without creating sufficient, reliable and economically viable basic generating capacities,” the article summarizes.

On October 17, co-chairman of the German Green Party Robert Habek called on the current German government to hold a dialogue with Moscow on gas supplies to the world market. According to him, the issue of the fact that SP-2 cannot yet obtain a work permit in connection with European regulations is a foreign policy issue and should be discussed.

At the same time, the executive director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, Michael Harms, declared that Russia and Gazprom were not involved in the rise in gas prices in Europe in order to accelerate the certification process of SP-2. Harms described other possible reasons for this situation.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 5 said that the reduction in investment in the extractive industry and speculation on climate problems have caused confusion in Europe.

The rise in prices on the European market began at the end of August and continued until the beginning of October. The cost of blue fuel on October 6 exceeded $ 1.9 thousand per 1,000 cubic meters. m, setting a new all-time maximum, later there was a decline to $ 600.