Forecasters warned Muscovites about wet snow :: City :: RBC

Intermittent rains with sleet are expected in the capital today, Mikhail Leus, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, told RBC. The air temperature, according to the forecaster, is noticeably below normal: in Moscow, 3-5 degrees Celsius, in the region – from 1 to 6 degrees Celsius.

The first autumn snow in Moscow has already fallen, said the leading specialist of the Phobos center Evgeny Tishkovets. Snow also fell in St. Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod.

The capital region is still located in the rear part of the North Atlantic cyclone, which forms powerful streams of the north wind – 4-9 m / s. Atmospheric pressure continues to rise, by evening the barometers will show 748 mm Hg. “On Wednesday, the cooling will continue, precipitation in a mixed phase is also possible, and ice may form in some places at night from Tuesday to Wednesday,” Mikhail Leus said.

The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, has already warned about the possibility of snow falling on October 19. However, he assured, the snow will melt immediately. According to the forecast of the forecaster, snow cover will be established in Moscow this year on November 28-30.