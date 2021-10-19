Foreign Ministry calls Ukraine’s actions provocative, detaining LPR representative in JCCC – Gazeta.Ru

The representative of the LPR detained by Ukraine at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire regime in Donbass turned out to be a Russian citizen, but Ukraine did not notify the diplomatic institutions of the Russian Federation about this. press service Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The Russian Embassy in Kiev and the Consulate General in Kharkov appealed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and local authorities with demands to clarify the situation, inform about the whereabouts of the detainee and provide consular access to him, which, in accordance with the consular convention, must be provided no later than four days after detention “, – stated in the message of the department.

The Foreign Ministry added that after six days, Ukraine has not fulfilled its obligations under the Consular Convention.

“We regard the actions of the Ukrainian side as treacherous and provocative. They undermine the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbass and run counter to Ukraine’s obligations under a bilateral consular convention with Russia, ”the ministry said.

Ukrainian security forces captured Andriy Kosyak, an employee of the Central Central Control Commission of the LPR, on October 13. The security service of Ukraine interrogated the detainee on suspicion of the creation of paramilitary or armed formations not provided for by law. He faces up to eight years in prison.

Formerly the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) suspended their activities in Donbass for security reasons.