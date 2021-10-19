Former PR manager Jennifer Lopez reveals why Ben Affleck ran away from her 17 years ago

The actor intends not to lose a second chance and is very serious.

Public relations spokesman Rob Shooter, who worked in the PR team of American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez in 2003-2005, admitted that the reason for the separation of J.Lo and Ben Affleck on the eve of the wedding was the latter’s love for alcohol, reports the Daily Mail.

The Briton became the first to write about the breakup in 2004.

“Ben left. When they parted, his demons were a secret. Since then, he has been very honest about his struggles and confronted them. They had the right love at the wrong time. Now is the right time,” said Shooter.

According to him, now Affleck has settled down and is ready to see it through to the end. By marrying Jennifer. However, he does not voice any specific plans of the actors.

In addition, the PR man shared several other revelations about Jennifer. He says that the singer used to be very complex due to the fact that she has large buttocks, and was ashamed of them. It took her a long time to accept this part of the body and make it her calling card.

The Birmingham-born Shooter even wrote a book about his experiences with celebrities called “A Four-Word Answer,” where he talked about his success in the profession and in life. One of the chapters is devoted to the qualities of J.Lo, hidden from the public. So, he claims that Lopez is a very kind person, although ill-wishers often say the exact opposite about her:

“The cornerstone of kindness is acceptance and Jennifer Lopez really accepts who she is, she is comfortable in her own body, she knows who she is, but most importantly, working with Jennifer, she managed to drown out that vile voice in her head. that tells all of us that we are not good enough or smart enough. “

Shooter’s other clients included singer Jessica Simpson, rockers Bon Jovi, and another J.Lo lover, rapper Diddy.

We will remind, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez resumed their romance immediately after the singer broke off the engagement with baseball player Alex Rodriguez. Together with the actor, she flew to Montana on vacation, and the couple confirmed their relationship in June. Insiders say they are madly in love with each other and are making plans for the future.