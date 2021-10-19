Four countries answered questions from the Russian Federation about the poisoning of Navalny

Germany, Great Britain, France and Sweden have sent to the technical secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) answers to Russian questions about the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny last year. The Russian questions, in turn, were a reaction to the questions posed by a group of 45 OPCW member countries.

These countries asked Russia to inform about the measures taken by it to investigate the case of the use of a chemical warfare agent on its territory, as well as about the prospects for the arrival of OPCW experts in the country. Russia responded by asking counter questions, virtually denying that Navalny had been poisoned on its territory. Questions were posed to Germany, France and Sweden as countries in whose laboratories traces of Novichok were found in Navalny’s analyzes, as well as Britain, which on behalf of 45 countries made an initial request to Russia.

Germany’s response, in particular, says that it provided the Russian law enforcement agencies with all the necessary assistance, but could not transfer Navalny’s biomaterials to Russia without his consent. It also confirms that on the bottle, allegedly from Navalny’s hotel room, traces of the same poisonous substance as in his body were found. Germany also replied that it had nothing to do with Navalny’s comrade-in-arms Maria Pevchikh, whom the Russian authorities actually accused of collaborating with the British special services, and that there were no German civil servants on board the plane that transported Navalny from Omsk to Berlin.

The British response states that the Russian note did not contain answers to previously asked questions. Britain has also expressed direct suspicion that the Russian authorities are trying to evade responsibility for the poisoning of Navalny. The British response also says that the British authorities are in solidarity with Germany’s position in this matter.

France’s response says that France received a request for assistance from the Russian authorities, but decided not to respond to it, since it expects the Russian authorities to investigate the circumstances of Navalny’s poisoning. Sweden replied that it acted at the request of Germany, so any questions should be addressed to Germany.

Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk on August 20 last year, later he was transported to Berlin for treatment, where German experts found traces of a chemical warfare agent from the Novichok group in his body. Russian authorities deny that Navalny was poisoned, at least on Russian soil. Navalny himself claims that the FSB was involved in his poisoning. The Bellingcat investigative group (included in the Russian Federation in the list of “foreign agents” media) came to the same conclusion.