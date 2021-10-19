Fractal Protocol Mainnet Launches Oct 19 | Blockchain24

The Fractal Protocol, a user data control protocol designed to run in the Polkadot ecosystem, has announced the upcoming mainnet launch.

“We are proud to say: Fractal Protocol works! With it, we paved the way for a new data economy, and now we look forward to presenting the results of our work to you. But while the Fractal Protocol mainnet already meets all of our high quality standards, we would like to spend a little more time improving the UX of Fractal Wallet to fully integrate all of your valuable feedback that you have kindly sent in the past.

Given this estimate, the team decided to set a new mainnet launch date for October 19, 2021, two weeks later than originally set.

By integrating Fractal Wallet into the core network, the report said, users “will have complete control over their data, maintain privacy, and receive attractive rewards for data mining.”

“Along with the new communications infrastructure that ships with the Fractal Mainnet, we will also reveal a major partnership (and updates to others) that will have a lasting impact on the data and ad technology ecosystem in the future,” says Fractal.

What is Fractal Protocol?

Based on Polkadot, the Fractal Protocol is marketed by developers as “an open source zero-margin protocol that defines a basic standard for the fair and open exchange of user information, providing a high-quality version of the free Internet.” In its first version, it is intended to replace the advertising cookie and give users control over their data.