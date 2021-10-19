FT: a more contagious form of coronavirus began to spread in the UK

A new, more contagious form of coronavirus, AY.4.2, has begun to spread in the UK. The Financial Times…

According to scientist Jeffrey Barrett of the Wellcome Sanger Institute in Cambridge and director of the Institute of Genetics at the University of London, Francois Ballou, the new type of infection is a variation of the “delta” strain of coronavirus, but it is more infectious than the original variant by at least 10-15%.

Experts emphasize that while the new variation is recorded only on the territory of the kingdom, it accounts for about 10% of all cases of infection in the country. Experts stressed that the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in the UK is primarily due to the fact that residents neglect preventive measures, and not with the appearance of a variation of the virus.

As suggested by Ravi Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, AY.4.2 is unlikely to contribute to the spread of coronavirus as significantly as previous forms of the “delta” strain.

Previously reported on the spread of the mu coronavirus mutation in the UK. The scientists also stated that the mu strain would not be able to supplant the spreading delta.