General Director of the Bolshoi Theater hospitalized in Moscow

The general director of the Bolshoi theater was hospitalized in Moscow – Russia news today

General Director of the Bolshoi Theater hospitalized in Moscow

Press attaché of the Bolshoi Theater Katerina Novikova told RIA Novosti that the general director of the State Academic Bolshoi Theater Vladimir Urin had an operation. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Press attaché of the Bolshoi Theater Katerina Novikova told RIA Novosti that the general director of the State Academic Bolshoi Theater, Vladimir Urin, had an operation. Earlier, the media reported that he was in the hospital with a heart attack. on heart failure, "- said Novikova. She added that after the operation, Urin continues treatment in the hospital. Vladimir Urin is a director, theater critic and teacher, Honored Art Worker of Russia. He has been in charge of the theater since 2013.

Moscow

