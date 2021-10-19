Germany, Great Britain, France and Sweden answered questions from Russia about the poisoning of Navalny

Letters from four countries have been sent to the OPCW Technical Secretariat. They say that Russia did not answer questions about Navalny’s poisoning from 45 member countries. The UK stressed that it views the accusations against the members of the OPCW “as an attempt to absolve themselves of responsibility for the attempt on Navalny’s life with the use of chemical weapons.”

The letter from Germany claims that the country has responded to all requests from the Russian prosecutor’s office to coordinate actions in connection with the treatment of the politician. Germany also answered Russia’s questions about the transportation of Navalny to Berlin. According to a statement from the German side, the plane on which the politician was taken from Omsk to Berlin was provided by a private person. No German authorities were on board during the flight. When asked by Russia why the OPCW provided assistance to Germany, the German side replied that it had requested assistance from the Organization’s Technical Secretariat within the framework of the seventh article of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The letter from Great Britain answers the question of Russia about what was the role of FBK * employee Maria Pevchikh, who accompanied Navalny during the transportation to Berlin and has British citizenship. The UK responded that the role of the Singers in Navalny’s team is understandable from media reports.

When asked by Russia about the bottle, on which traces of the chemicals were found, the UK responded that it “fully trusts” Germany in handling the physical evidence and the conclusions drawn from their research.

Sweden forwarded questions to Germany regarding the formula for a chemical found in Navalny’s body.

In early October, 45 countries belonging to the OPCW sent questions to Russia about the poisoning of Navalny. The questions were not voiced publicly. Two days later, Russia provided the OPCW with “comprehensive, dignified and legally verified,” said Alexander Shulgin, Russia’s permanent representative to the organization. In addition, Russia asked counter questions.

On August 20, 2020, Alexei Navalny became ill during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. He was hospitalized in Omsk, and then, in a coma, he was transported for treatment to the Berlin clinic “Charite”. German experts found traces of the Novichok poisonous warhead in the politician’s analyzes. Then it was confirmed by two more independent European laboratories.

In December, the Bellingcat * investigation team reported that FSB officers may be involved in the poisoning of Navalny. The Russian authorities deny their involvement in the assassination attempt on the politician.

* FBK activity is recognized as extremist and prohibited on the territory of the Russian Federation

* By the decision of the Ministry of Justice, Bellingcat is included in the register of media performing the function of a “foreign agent” in Russia

Preview photo: Alexey Abanin / Rain