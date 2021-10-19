https://ria.ru/20211019/potok-1755242908.html

Germany set deadline for Nord Stream 2 certification

Germany set deadline for certification of Nord Stream 2 – RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

Germany set deadline for Nord Stream 2 certification

On the issue of certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the ball is on Berlin’s side, said Vladimir Chizhov, Russia’s permanent representative to the EU. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

2021-10-19T16: 43

2021-10-19T16: 43

2021-10-19T16: 56

Germany

north stream – 2

Russia

economy

Vladimir Chizhov

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/16/1751376916_111-0:2800:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_6372772bc4c8253414791444b474bde2.jpg

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. On the issue of certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the ball is on the side of Berlin, said Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the EU Vladimir Chizhov. “It is built, yes. The first pipe is already filled with gas. It remains to complete the certification. The procedure (certification) takes four months. The deadline, as they say, is January 8, “Chizhov said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency. they will do it earlier, it will be better for end consumers, “he added. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Its construction was completed on 10 September. The process of certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of the gas pipeline is currently underway to ensure that the project meets the requirements of the EU Gas Directive. The certification will take place in two stages: first, the German regulator, which received a full package of documents required for certification in September, will develop a draft decision, then the European Commission will give its assessment. The Polish oil and gas company PGNiG has also applied for participation in the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator. At the end of September, PGNiG announced that it received the right to participate in the certification procedure and will prove that Nord Stream 2 AG is not suitable as an independent operator.

Germany

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/16/1751376916_399 0:3130:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b84fb20800dec17ae971202a956ea49c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

germany, nord stream – 2, russia, economy, vladimir chizhov